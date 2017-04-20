Meet the Indian behind the 'Made in Qatar' 2022 FIFA World Cup seats
In 1978, as a seven-year-old boy in India on the verge of moving to the Middle East to join his engineer father, becoming associated with a FIFA World Cup would not have even figured remotely in his dreams. But almost 40 years on and now the proud co-owner and CEO of Doha-based Coastal Qatar, that is the reality for Nishad Azeem after it was confirmed his company will manufacture seats for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar stadiums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC