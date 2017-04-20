Meet the Indian behind the 'Made in Q...

Meet the Indian behind the 'Made in Qatar' 2022 FIFA World Cup seats

In 1978, as a seven-year-old boy in India on the verge of moving to the Middle East to join his engineer father, becoming associated with a FIFA World Cup would not have even figured remotely in his dreams. But almost 40 years on and now the proud co-owner and CEO of Doha-based Coastal Qatar, that is the reality for Nishad Azeem after it was confirmed his company will manufacture seats for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar stadiums.

