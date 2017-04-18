Man City midfielder Yaya Toure backed...

Man City midfielder Yaya Toure backed to come out of international retirement by brother Kolo

16 hrs ago

The Ivorian pulled himself from contention in September 2016, but is expected to go back on that decision in order to grace the 2018 World Cup Manchester City's Yaya Toure has been backed to come out of international retirement for the 2018 World Cup by his brother Kolo. The 33-year-old has been unavailable for selection by the Ivory Coast since September 2016, having decided to call it a day after earning 102 caps.

