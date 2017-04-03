Luke Shaw must fight for Manchester United future, says Phil Neville
Luke Shaw has been told to "pull his finger out" to save his Manchester United career by former Red Devils full-back Phil Neville. Shaw's troubled Old Trafford career was pitched into fresh doubt after United boss Jose Mourinho said he was "a long way behind" his team-mates, having been left out of the squad for the Premier League match against West Brom despite being fit to play.
