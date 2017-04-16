Liverpool & Lazio target Alario turne...

Liverpool & Lazio target Alario turned his back on China's millions - thanks to an ex-Boca player

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The young striker will look to continue his brilliant form on Sunday against Tigre, but it could have been so different if he had taken the money Lucas Alario is currently the name on everybody's lips in Argentina. The River Plate striker's goals have been a key part of the giants five-game winning run including the Primera Division and Copa Libertadores, which has seen the Millonario jump into contention in both competitions since the start of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC