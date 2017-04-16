Liverpool & Lazio target Alario turned his back on China's millions - thanks to an ex-Boca player
The young striker will look to continue his brilliant form on Sunday against Tigre, but it could have been so different if he had taken the money Lucas Alario is currently the name on everybody's lips in Argentina. The River Plate striker's goals have been a key part of the giants five-game winning run including the Primera Division and Copa Libertadores, which has seen the Millonario jump into contention in both competitions since the start of 2017.
