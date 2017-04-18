Linlithgow Rose ace Tommy Coyne targets second Junior Cup triumph to keep ex-Celtic star dad happy
Coyne snr will be on the terraces as Linlithgow look to upset the odds at Auchinleck Talbot and book their place in this year's final. Linlithgow Rose star Tommy Coyne already has bragging rights over his famous dad when it comes to the Scottish Junior Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC