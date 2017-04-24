Lawrence: Friendly important for fitness

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence believes international friendlies like Saturday's against Grenada in St George's will be crucial for locally-based players, as the national side continues to focus on their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign. Lawrence, who took over the helm of the side last January, said that with the domestic league starting late next month, it did not afford local players enough time to get themselves match fit.

