Last option treatment for cancer-stri...

Last option treatment for cancer-stricken football mascot Bradley 'not working'

15 hrs ago

The family of cancer-stricken football mascot Bradley Lowery have vowed to "continue to make memories and enjoy our super hero" after doctors said his "last option" treatment for the disease was not working. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35604296.ece/a20cb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7b818c81-4c20-4b86-8536-b8232f8c863f_I1.jpg The family of cancer-stricken football mascot Bradley Lowery have vowed to "continue to make memories and enjoy our super hero" after doctors said his "last option" treatment for the disease was not working.

