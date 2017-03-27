KOD holds biggest Rhythms On Da Runway show yet

Boadcaster/style icon Kofi Okyere Dark pulled off an exquisite 2017 edition of his annual Rhythms on Da Runway fashion event yesterday April 1st. Held at the Banquet Hall-State House the night witnessed a colourful display of variant styles, and was graced by the very creme of society: in music, film, fashion, sports, corporate Ghana, and government.

