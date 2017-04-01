Karim Benzema is right: Mbappe must stay with Monaco
The striker has explained what a "slap" he had when he moved to the Bernabeu and thinks it is too young for the exciting 18-year-old to follow suit It may only be the beginning of April, but 2017 has been a whirlwind year for Kylian Mbappe. He has graduated from being a young striker of terrific promise into a France international forward and has established himself as one of the greatest prospects in the game by scoring twice against Manchester City to push his Monaco team through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC