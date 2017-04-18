Kante voted England's player of year;...

Kante voted England's player of year; Beckham also honored

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been voted the player of the year by his fellow professionals, collecting the award at a ceremony on Sunday that honored David Beckham's contribution to English football. The 26-year-old Kante has some way to go to match Beckham's six Premier League titles with Manchester United but he is closing in on the rare achievement of collecting England's top prize with two different clubs.

