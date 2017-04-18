Kante voted England's player of year; Beckham also honored
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been voted the player of the year by his fellow professionals, collecting the award at a ceremony on Sunday that honored David Beckham's contribution to English football. The 26-year-old Kante has some way to go to match Beckham's six Premier League titles with Manchester United but he is closing in on the rare achievement of collecting England's top prize with two different clubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC