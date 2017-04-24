Kaka still the top money dog in US soccer
The former Brazil midfielder, who has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in the first game of Orlando's season in early March, will earn $7.2m in total compensation in 2017. Italian forward and former Landon Donovan MVP Award winner Sebastian Giovinco was second on the list with $7.1m in total compensation, followed by US national team captain and 's Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo and teammate David Villa of Los Angeles Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos was sixth among the league's highest-paid players, while Bastian Schweinsteiger, in his first year with the Chicago Fire, was ranked seventh at .
