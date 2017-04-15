Jose Mourinho gets revenge on Chelsea and breathes new life into title race
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho points at the badge on his chest as he leaves the pitch at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC