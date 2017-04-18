Jermain Defoe to be guest of honour a...

Jermain Defoe to be guest of honour at Bradley Lowery's birthday party

Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will be guest of honour at the birthday party of Bradley Lowery - the young football fan who is battling a rare form of cancer. Lowery's battle against neuroblastoma has touched the footballing world as he has appeared as mascot for both his beloved Sunderland and England.

