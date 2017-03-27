Jamie Carragher says most players make tackles like Taylor's on Seamus Coleman

Jamie Carragher believes "99 per cent of footballers" have made horrific tackles in the same category as the one Neil Taylor made on Seamus Coleman during last weekend's World Cup qualifier in Dublin. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/jamie-carragher-says-most-players-make-tackles-like-taylors-on-seamus-coleman-35584713.html Jamie Carragher believes "99 per cent of footballers" have made horrific tackles in the same category as the one Neil Taylor made on Seamus Coleman during last weekend's World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.