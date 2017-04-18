Jamie Carragher admits he cared more about playing for Liverpool than England
Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, has admitted he didn't feel the same emotions playing for England as he did when turning out for his his club. The Sky Sports pundit retired from international football in 2007 after struggling to get into Fabio Capello's team ahead of Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.
