Irish women threaten boycott over 'humiliating' conditions
Members of Ireland's women's soccer team threatened on Tuesday to boycott their next international match unless the country's football association tackles what they described as "humiliating" working conditions. Fourteen members of the senior squad, the majority of whom are amateur players, said playing for their country while receiving neither compensation for loss of earnings or any match fees and bonuses was unsustainable.
