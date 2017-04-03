Indian Football: Prasanta Banerjee - Need to start scouting now to aim for 2026 FIFA World Cup
The newly appointed member of the AIFF Technical Committee wanted India to play the likes of Qatar, UAE instead of Myanmar and Nepal in friendlies.. Former India international Prasanta Banerjee opined that India now should play friendlies with middle-east nations to gauge its quality and improve further.
