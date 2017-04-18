I'm proud to be British, says Victori...

I'm proud to be British, says Victoria Beckham after receiving OBE from William

Read more: Worcester News

The former pop star received her honour from the Duke of Cambridge in recognition of her 17-year career in the fashion industry that has seen her become one of the biggest names in the business. She was accompanied to the palace by her parents and husband, David Beckham, who was granted the same title 13 years ago.

Chicago, IL

