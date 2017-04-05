'I'm always confident' - Cahill backs Postecoglou to secure World Cup berth
Australia's all-time leading scorer has backed the Socceroos' boss to steer his team to Russia 2018 despite increasing criticism Tim Cahill has indicated the Socceroos and coach Ange Postecoglou produce their best when critics write them off, with the veteran forward insisting he's confident Australia will qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
