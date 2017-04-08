'I could have played for Man Utd' - Ronaldinho has no regrets at...
The Brazilian World Cup winner admits that he also received plenty of interest from Chelsea and that playing in England "could have been special" Ronaldinho maintains that he has no regrets at having snubbed Premier League interest from Manchester United and Chelsea at the height of his playing career. United were keen on landing the World Cup winner to help cover the loss of David Beckham to Real Madrid, with Paris Saint-Germain leaving themselves open to offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC