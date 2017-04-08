'I could have played for Man Utd' - Ronaldinho has no regrets at...

The Brazilian World Cup winner admits that he also received plenty of interest from Chelsea and that playing in England "could have been special" Ronaldinho maintains that he has no regrets at having snubbed Premier League interest from Manchester United and Chelsea at the height of his playing career. United were keen on landing the World Cup winner to help cover the loss of David Beckham to Real Madrid, with Paris Saint-Germain leaving themselves open to offers.

