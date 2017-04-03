Hossan warns Al Masry will attack KCCA
A clean sheet against KCCA at Lugogo on Saturday will make Al Masry favourites to seal off the Caf Confederation Cup encounter when the two teams meet in Port Said in seven days. The Egyptian outfit's coach, Hossam Hassan, however, revealed yesterday that he won't send his team out to sit back and defend.
