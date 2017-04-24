'His powerful situation has been reversed' - Owen worried about Ibrahimovic's Man Utd future
The former England striker has suffered similar injuries during his own career and admits that it is very bad news for all involved Michael Owen believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic has lost his negotiating power with Manchester United as he heads into negotiations over a new contract after suffering a severe knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League. The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner's own career was plagued by knee injuries, particularly during his spell with Newcastle United, but he was ultimately able to continue with Manchester United on a pay-as-you-play deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC