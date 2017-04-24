'His powerful situation has been reversed' - Owen worried about Ibrahimovic's Man Utd future

The former England striker has suffered similar injuries during his own career and admits that it is very bad news for all involved Michael Owen believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic has lost his negotiating power with Manchester United as he heads into negotiations over a new contract after suffering a severe knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League. The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner's own career was plagued by knee injuries, particularly during his spell with Newcastle United, but he was ultimately able to continue with Manchester United on a pay-as-you-play deal.

