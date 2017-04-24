Gareth Southgate watches Jack Butland...

Gareth Southgate watches Jack Butland protect Stoke goal from Hammers

Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Stoke and West Ham shared the spoils in a goalless draw as Jack Butland kept his first clean sheet since returning in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate. The Potters reached the 40-point mark but they had no joy in an attacking sense as Saido Berahino was denied a first goal for the club by Winston Reid's fine block and Adrian's terrific save.

Chicago, IL

