Gareth Southgate watches Jack Butland protect Stoke goal from Hammers

Stoke and West Ham shared the spoils in a goalless draw as Jack Butland kept his first clean sheet since returning in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate. The Potters reached the 40-point mark but they had no joy in an attacking sense as Saido Berahino was denied a first goal for the club by Winston Reid's fine block and Adrian's terrific save.

