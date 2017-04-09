From Ligue 1 to Superstardom: Franck Ribery
A near-fatal car crash almost robbed the France international of his life, let alone a career in the game, but his motivation took him to the top "The problem was that I was sitting in the back and I went flying forward on impact," he said of the terrifying car crash in which he was involved as a two-year-old. The accident left the toddler requiring 100 stitches for a head wound, leaving him with a sweeping scar down the right side of his face something he has worn ever since, as something of a badge of honour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC