From Ligue 1 to Superstardom: Franck Ribery

A near-fatal car crash almost robbed the France international of his life, let alone a career in the game, but his motivation took him to the top "The problem was that I was sitting in the back and I went flying forward on impact," he said of the terrifying car crash in which he was involved as a two-year-old. The accident left the toddler requiring 100 stitches for a head wound, leaving him with a sweeping scar down the right side of his face something he has worn ever since, as something of a badge of honour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.