From Ligue 1 to Superstardom: Claude Makelele - Real Galactico

Long before Chelsea, Madrid and having a position named after him, he was driving Nantes to Ligue 1 glory and a Champions League semi-final But even those greats didn't have an entire position named after them. 'Inverted winger' conjures up images of Arjen Robben or Cristiano Ronaldo cutting inside onto their strong foot; 'false no.9' does the same for Lionel Messi or Francesco Totti dropping from the centre-forward role to create and exploit space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.