Free spending Turkish side Antalyaspor set sights on stunning Asamoah Gyan swoop
Turkish side Antalyaspor have made up their mind and will tempt Ghana international Asamoah Gyan who is on loan at UAE side Al Ahli with a bumper deal. However, his lucrative A 227,000-per-week contract expires in July this year and a host of European clubs are on the hunt for the signature of a proven finisher.
