France's Cisse placed under investigation in attempted sex tape blackmail

Former French soccer international Djibril Cisse has been placed under formal investigation for his involvement in an alleged attempt to blackmail fellow player Mathieu Valbuena using a sex video, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday. French striker Djibril Cisse attends a news conference in Marseille, France, in this July 12, 2006 file photo.

