Former England defender Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest
Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu has died in hospital aged 44 following a cardiac arrest, Tottenham Hotspur said on Friday. Ehiogu, who worked as Tottenham's under-23 coach, had collapsed at the North London club's training ground on Thursday.
