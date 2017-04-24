For Real: Ronaldo sets European scori...

For Real: Ronaldo sets European scoring mark

Soccer has been played in Europe for over 150 years, in three different centuries, and in various competitions. And over all those years, at the highest level of competition, nobody - not a single player - has scored more league goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.

