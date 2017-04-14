Finest footballers to land special honours - MyJoyOnline

History is set to be made as leading event organisers Primeval Media together with F&B Group launch the search for Ghana's finest 22 footballers of all time on Tuesday as part of activities to commemorate Ghana's 60th Anniversary celebration. Organiers of the 'Ghana Finest 22' will set out modalities for the search for the best 22 footballers since 1957 with their contribution to Ghana's football development being a key ingredient.

