Fifa U-17 World Cup: Meet Lucas Cardoso - The 72-year-old who will be volunteering come October
Lucas Micael Mario Cardoso, 72-years-young, is an embodiment of the age-old adage that sports brings out the youth in you. The man from Pandolim has applied in the FIFA U-17 World Cup's volunteer program, and is gearing up to bring his experience into the fore intertwined with his love of the beautiful game to feel energetic again! Goal caught up with the self-confessed Portugal and FC Porto fan, and discussed many things, including his initial tryst with the game.
