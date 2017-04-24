FIFA Secretary General praises Russia...

FIFA Secretary General praises Russia's commitment to football6 min ago

19 hrs ago

Moscow, April 25 Russias authorities have shown a strong commitment as far as preparations for the 2018 Football World Cup go, world football governing body FIFA's Secretary General Fatma Samoura said. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said on many occasions that Russia is able to carry out the best World Cup in history, reports Tass news agency.

