FIFA, NFF, Chelsea, Onazi celebrate Mikel at 30
Mikel, who burst onto the scene as a teenager at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, is 30 on Saturday. FIFA also extended birthday wishes to former World player of the year and Brazil international Kaka, Hungarian star Zoltan Gera and Ingrid Vidal via its official twitter handle.
