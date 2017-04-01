Failings of England's 'Golden Generat...

Failings of England's 'Golden Generation' baffle Man City boss Guardiola

The former Barcelona coach believes that the Three Lions have "top" young players and that the national team have been burned by previous struggles Pep Guardiola believes England's current generation of talent is capable of challenging for major international honours although the Manchester City boss remembers the Three Lions being in a similar situation not so long ago. City duo Raheem Sterling and John Stones featured for England during the recent international break, with Gareth Southgate aiming to make his mark as manager following a run of disappointments at major tournament finals.

