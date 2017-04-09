Exciting battle on the cards as first round of Emir Cup kicks off
The 45th edition of the Emir Cup - the most popular football tournament in the country - will kick off with two first-round matches involving Al Markhiya, Qatar SC, Mesaimeer and Al Shamal today. The winners of the two matches will advance to the second phase of the tournament which will be joined by Qatar Stars League sides.
