Ex-Kotoko and Hearts goalkeeper Soulama Abdoulaye loses Sight
Former Burkina Faso goalkeeper Soulama Abdoulaye has been critical ill and on admission at the Banfora Regional Hospital Centre . Report say the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has already lost his sight and he is visibily ill according to the Governor of the Cascades region who visited him on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC