Ex-Iran striker Borhani auctions off his boots
Ex-Iran and Esteghlal striker Arash Borhani's football boots have been sold at auction to raise funds for children with Down syndrome. In the ceremony which was held with the participation of Iranian sportsmen and artists in Tehran on Thursday, Borhan's boots were auctioned.
