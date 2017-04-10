Ex-Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac lands Thailand job
The Serbian trainer who led Ghana to the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter final is expected to arrive in Thailand on Monday, April 17, to finalize negotiations.
