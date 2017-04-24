Even sports news in North Korea is bi...

Even sports news in North Korea is bizarre

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Even sports news in North Korea is bizarre The authoritarian state presents itself as an authority on the games people play Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2peyHWS President Xi Jinping said he hopes all sides will "refrain from taking any action that will aggravate tensions on the Peninsula." Video provided by Newsy War games, whether in the form of military strategizing or parading nuclear weaponry as a show of force, are not really games at all, which explains why the escalating tension surrounding North Korea has so many in the United States on edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC