Even sports news in North Korea is bizarre
Even sports news in North Korea is bizarre The authoritarian state presents itself as an authority on the games people play Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2peyHWS President Xi Jinping said he hopes all sides will "refrain from taking any action that will aggravate tensions on the Peninsula." Video provided by Newsy War games, whether in the form of military strategizing or parading nuclear weaponry as a show of force, are not really games at all, which explains why the escalating tension surrounding North Korea has so many in the United States on edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC