Dybala scores double as Juve stun Barcelona10 min ago

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala scored a delightful first-half double to eclipse his illustrious compatriot Lionel Messi as Juventus recorded a stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Dybala netted twice before the midway point in the first half and Giorgio Chiellini added the third goal early in the second half in Turin to leave Juve in control of the tie ahead of next Wednesday's return at the Camp Nou.

