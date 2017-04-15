Dimitar Berbatov says he had talks with Sunderland - and wanted to sign
Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he had an approach from Sunderland earlier this season - and had wanted to sign for the Black Cats. The move broke down because the Bulgaria forward heard nothing more from the Wearsiders after an initial conversation.
