Didier Drogba signs with Phoenix Rising of USL
Didier Drogba, one of the most decorated players of his generation, has signed with Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League. Drogba's signing, announced Wednesday, comes as Phoenix Rising tries to make a push for one of four Major League Soccer expansion slots in the next three years.
