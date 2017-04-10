Didier Drogba signs with Phoenix Risi...

Didier Drogba signs with Phoenix Rising of USL

13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Didier Drogba, one of the most decorated players of his generation, has signed with Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League. Drogba's signing, announced Wednesday, comes as Phoenix Rising tries to make a push for one of four Major League Soccer expansion slots in the next three years.

