Defoe makes scoring return as England beats Lithuania 2-0
Defoe, 34, marked his first worldwide appearance since November 2013 with the opening goal as the Three Lions defeated Lithuania 2-0 at Wembley and his positive impression was certainly left on Southgate and the squad. The 46-year-old referenced veteran striker Jermain Defoe, who scored his first worldwide goal since March 2013 against Lithuania on Sunday, and his hunger to force his way into his plans as being the level of craving he expects.
