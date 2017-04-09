Defoe makes scoring return as England...

Defoe makes scoring return as England beats Lithuania 2-0

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Defoe, 34, marked his first worldwide appearance since November 2013 with the opening goal as the Three Lions defeated Lithuania 2-0 at Wembley and his positive impression was certainly left on Southgate and the squad. The 46-year-old referenced veteran striker Jermain Defoe, who scored his first worldwide goal since March 2013 against Lithuania on Sunday, and his hunger to force his way into his plans as being the level of craving he expects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC