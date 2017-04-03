David Silva can become an even better player at Manchester City - Pep Guardiola
The 31-year-old renowned for his vision and incisive passing has won five trophies since joining City in a 26million move from Valencia in 2010. Many regard him as one of the greatest players in the club's history and manager Guardiola, who worked with two other fine midfielders in Xavi and Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, thinks the best is yet to come.
