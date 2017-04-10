David Moyes tells Jordan Pickford: You are better off at Sunde...

With the Black Cats almost certain to be playing in the Championship next season, boss David Moyes is bracing himself for a flurry of interest in his goalkeeper who has broken into the England squad and is a nominee for PFA Young Player of the Year. Manchester City , Arsenal , Tottenham and Liverpool are all closely monitoring the 23-year-old who has been in outstanding form this season despite Sunderland's woeful season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.