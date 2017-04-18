David Duncan names Atsu and Gyan in best 50 players list
Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak David Duncan has included current Black Stars duo Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu in his all-time best Ghana players the past 60 years. He also selected new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah as one of four best left-back the country has produced.
