Cyle Larin scores twice, Orlando City beats NYCFC 2-1

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Cyle Larin scored twice to help Orlando City coach Jason Kreis notch a win against his former team, beating New York City 2-1 on Sunday to move atop the Eastern Conference standings

