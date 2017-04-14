Conte reached compromise with Chelsea's stars, says Crespo
Hernan Crespo believes the Blues boss found a middle ground with his attacking players, leading to the side's success Antonio Conte reached a compromise with Chelsea's star players early in the season which proved crucial to their Premier League title charge, according to Hernan Crespo. Chelsea are on course to win the league in Conte's first season at the helm, the Blues holding a seven-point lead on closest challengers Tottenham with seven games to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC