Conte reached compromise with Chelsea's stars, says Crespo

Hernan Crespo believes the Blues boss found a middle ground with his attacking players, leading to the side's success Antonio Conte reached a compromise with Chelsea's star players early in the season which proved crucial to their Premier League title charge, according to Hernan Crespo. Chelsea are on course to win the league in Conte's first season at the helm, the Blues holding a seven-point lead on closest challengers Tottenham with seven games to play.

