Conte in no hurry to bring Pirlo to Chelsea
The New York City FC midfielder has been linked with a job replacing an outgoing assistant coach at Stamford Bridge, but talks have yet to begin Antonio Conte is focusing on winning the Premier League title and will not approach Andrea Pirlo or any other coaches over a role at Chelsea until the end of the season. Pirlo was linked with a move to Chelsea by the club's former player and manager, Ray Wilkins, in an interview with TalkSport , but Goal has been told that the links are premature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC