Conte in no hurry to bring Pirlo to Chelsea

13 hrs ago

The New York City FC midfielder has been linked with a job replacing an outgoing assistant coach at Stamford Bridge, but talks have yet to begin Antonio Conte is focusing on winning the Premier League title and will not approach Andrea Pirlo or any other coaches over a role at Chelsea until the end of the season. Pirlo was linked with a move to Chelsea by the club's former player and manager, Ray Wilkins, in an interview with TalkSport , but Goal has been told that the links are premature.

Chicago, IL

